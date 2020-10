MATNEY AMONG THREE NOMINEES FOR NEBRASKA JUDICIAL POST

Three people have been nominated for Governor Pete Ricketts’ consideration to be appointed county court judge for the Sixth Judicial District of Nebraska.

Ed Matney, who is the current Cedar County Attorney and formerly served in Dakota County is one of the nominees.

The others are Joel Carlson of Norfolk and Patrick Runge of Omaha.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Kurt Rager.

The 6th district is comprised of Dakota, Thurston, Burt, Cedar, Dixon, Dodge, and Washington counties.