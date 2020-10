LOCAL AGENCIES CONTINUE TO TRY & HELP THE HOMELESS

UNDERSTANDING HOMELESSNESS IN SIOUX CITY WAS THE FOCUS OF AN ONLINE FORUM THURSDAY HOSTED BY SIOUXLAND MAGAZINE.

JOE TWIDWELL, BOARD PRESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER SAYS A RECENT STUDY SHOWED THERE ARE MORE THAN 300 HOMELESS PEOPLE ON OUR STREETS:

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT RECEIVES A VARIETY OF CALLS CONCERNING THE HOMELESS:

MUELLER SAYS THE CITY IS PREPARING SIGNAGE TO REMIND CITIZENS AND DRIVERS TO NOT GIVE MONEY TO PANHANDLERS WHO ARE ON STREET CORNERS AND IN FRONT OF BUSINESSES:

ONE OF THOSE AGENCIES TO HELP IS HOPE STREET OF SIOUXLAND.

DIRECTOR SARA JOHNSON SAYS IT’S A TEN BED SOBER LIVING FACILITY THAT OPENED IN JUNE OF 2019 AND HELPS THOSE RECOVERING FIND A JOB AND GET BACK ON THEIR FEET:

SHELTERS SUCH AS HOPE STREET AND THE WARMING SHELTER ARE ACCEPTING DONATIONS OF CASH AND SUPPLIES TO HELP THEM PROVIDE A PLACE FOR THE HOMELESS TO GET OUT OF THE COLD DURING THE APPROACHING COLDER MONTHS.