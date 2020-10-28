NEBRASKA ALSO TO HELP PROVIDE INTERNET ACCESS TO NEEDY STUDENTS

The State of Nebraska is also helping students who have been lacking home internet capability for remote learning in school.

Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt says the state has set aside over twelve million dollars from the Governors Education Emergency Relief fund for technology.

OC…….educational providers. :09

Bloomstedt says they did a survey to find out what was needed:

OC….with those needs. :22

Blomstedt says the upcoming winter could be another challenging time for schools:

OC…..of that technology :22

The department also reached out to home school families and is offering a credit of up to four hundred dollars per electronic device.

Jerry Oster WNAX