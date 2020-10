LAMB Theatre has received a major boost towards the completion of their new location at 625 Douglas Street.

The Bluestem Fund has awarded a grant of a half million dollars towards the project to restore Sioux City’s first Auditorium into a new home for LAMB Theatre.

Prior to this gift, this project has received several grants from MRHD, the Gilchrist Foundation, Margaret Ann Martin Everist Hall and Grayfield tax credit.

The projected opening on the building is the fall or winter of 2022.