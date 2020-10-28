A NIGHT OF HOPE TO BENEFIT STEMM

Dr. Steve Meyer and his wife Dana have dedicated their lives for 23 years to help children in Tanzania, one of the poorest countries in the world through their Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministry known as STEMM.

The organization has sent over 10,000 kids to secondary school, operated on hundreds of children and brought medical outreach to thousands of Masai villagers.

Thursday night Dr. Meyer’s group is hosting their annual “Night of Hope” event at the Marriott Riverside in South Sioux City and online:

STEMM has 51 orphan children currently living on a 100 acre campus in Tanzania:

They also partner to feed over 4,500 grade school children the only hot meal they receive each day and provide gospel seminars in their village by partnering with local churches.

There’s a live online and in person auction taking place to also raise funds:

To participate go to bidpal.net/stemm and watch it live from the Marriott starting at 7pm.

Photo from STEMM