IOWA PHEASANT HUNTING SEASON BEGINS SATURDAY

Iowa’s pheasant hunting season begins this Saturday and D-N-R wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz says there’s anticipation of a good season.

OC…………of normal” :15

He says numbers for other D-N-R activities have been up during the pandemic and that could carry over to pheasant season.

OC………65-thousand” :09

Bogenschutz suggests you scout out your hunting areas beforehand –because there could be changes.

OC……may not be there. :21

Bogenschutz says the August roadside survey shows there should be plenty of birds available.

Radio Iowa