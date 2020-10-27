IOWA PHEASANT HUNTING SEASON BEGINS SATURDAY

Iowa’s pheasant hunting season begins this Saturday and D-N-R wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz says there’s anticipation of a good season.
OC…………of normal” :15
He says numbers for other D-N-R activities have been up during the pandemic and that could carry over to pheasant season.
OC………65-thousand” :09
Bogenschutz suggests you scout out your hunting areas beforehand –because there could be changes.
OC……may not be there. :21
Bogenschutz says the August roadside survey shows there should be plenty of birds available.
Radio Iowa