BUENA VISTA NAMES LENZMEIER AS 19TH UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

The Buena Vista University Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Brian Lenzmeier as the school’s 19th President.

Lenzmeier, who joined BVU in 2003 as a Professor of Biology, has served as Interim President since May.

In making the announcement, Board Chair Michael Pierce lauded Lenzmeier’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his extensive knowledge of departments across the University.

Lenzmeier helped guide BVU through the challenges of closing the residential campus during the onset of COVID-19 seven months ago.

He then directed efforts to reopen the campus in August and worked to individually greet every member of one of the largest freshman classes in the past decade.