THE PANDEMIC HAS CAUSED ANOTHER LOCAL EVENT TO BE CANCELLED ON HALLOWEEN.

RIVER-CADE SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE BARSTOOL OPEN MINI GOLF PUB CRAWL SET FOR OCTOBER 31ST HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF THE HIGH NUMBER OF COVID-19 CASES LOCALLY.

THE PANDEMIC HAS RESULTED IN THE CANCELLATION OF ALL OF RIVER-CADE’S OTHER EVENTS THIS YEAR AS WELL.