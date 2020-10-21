VOTER APP AVAILABLE FOR WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS

A new mobile app has been made available for Woodbury County voters with information for the General Election on November 3rd.

The app lets voters know where and when to vote in the General Election, which is important, since polling place locations have been changed because of the pandemic.

Voters will cast ballots at locations in Sioux City Schools apart from one polling place located at the Morningside Public Library.

The app has information about early voting as well as sample ballots to review.

The App is free and can be found at WhereUVote IA – Woodbury County in both the Apple and Android app stores.

A link to download the app can also be found on the Woodbury County’s election website.