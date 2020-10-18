U.S. EDUCATION SECRETARY VISITS DORDT UNIVERSITY

U-S Secretary of Education Betsy De Vos visited Dordt University in Sioux Center Friday afternoon to see how the school has implemented its Pro-Tech program.

The initiative allows a student to get a two-year degree incorporating job skills with local employers.

The Secretary of Education met with Dordt officials and spoke with students enrolled in the Pro-Tech program, then held a round table discussion on campus;

Dordt University president Hoekstra says under the Education Secretary’s leadership, several regulations have been lifted, allowing Dordt to transition into the new Pro-Tech program:

Hoekstra further clarified some of the restrictive regulations apply to religious institutions and education that are not affiliated or owned by a church.