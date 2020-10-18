SIOUX CITY CONSIDERED COVID-19 “RED ZONE” BY WHITE HOUSE TASK FORCE

Sioux City and other Iowa communities were classified as “red zones” for new infections in last week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The report also lists the state of Iowa as a red zone in its report that states the rate of new Covid cases here is twice the national average.

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowans need to monitor what’s going on in their community.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force warns cases are increasing in Iowa due to social gatherings of families and friends.

It specifically classified Sioux City along with Carroll, Council Bluffs, Dubuque, Pella, Spencer, Spirit Lake and Storm Lake as “red zone” areas.