METRO COVID-19 CASES FOR OCTOBER 15TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 89 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE INCREASED TO 15.8 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 6559).

THE 82ND COVID RELATED DEATH WAS REPORTED IN THE COUNTY, A WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

SIXTY-FOUR PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY WITH COVID RELATED ILLNESS, 33 OF THE PATIENTS ARE FROM WOODBURY COUNTY.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 9 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OUT OF 104 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2447 NEGATIVE 11,085 )

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (164 ACTIVE CASES, 599 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 22 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1453 TOTAL POSITIVE)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 4 NEW CASES. (211 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE. (171 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————