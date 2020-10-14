TRUMP TO SPEAK IN DES MOINES THIS EVENING

President Donald Trump is scheduled to rally with supporters at the Des Moines Airport this (Wednesday) evening.

Eric Branstad is a senior advisor to the president’s Iowa campaign.

OC……..show us.” :08

Trump opponents have bought a billboard with the words, “Trump Covid Superspreader Event” above a giant arrow pointing at the entrance to the Des Moines airport, where the rally will be held.

The Rural America coalition that paid for the billboard says it’s irresponsible for Trump to hold a gathering for thousands in a state where Covid cases are rising.

