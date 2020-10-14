NEW VOTER WEBSITE DEBUTS FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

Woodbury County voters have a new user-friendly website to find all their election information.

County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill says the site “elections.woodburycountyiowa.gov” is now online;

The new site shows six icons to click for things such as registering to vote, where you go to vote, where your absentee ballot is and election results.

There’s also a news and frequently asked questions area.

Early voting is underway in Iowa and Gill says many people have already cast their ballots for the November 3rd general election:

The site also converts to a mobile format for those looking up information on their mobile device or tablet.

Voters who go to the Woodbury County website for election information will be redirected to the new elections site.