DENVER AIR SERVICE RETURNS TO SIOUX CITY

Sioux City once again has daily air service to Denver Colorado.

The first flight from Denver arrived at Sioux Gateway Airport around 4:45pm Wednesday, rolling in under an arch of water sprayed by two airport fire trucks to welcome the plane.

Dave Bernstein, President of the Airport Board of directors was among those welcoming the United Express SkyWest Airline flight to Sioux City.

He says it was a regional effort that brought the western air route to Siouxland:

Mayor Bob Scott says he hopes travelers from our communities will support the new service:

Bernstein says early indications are that the local support is there:

Thirty-six passengers arrived from Denver on the first flight.

Twenty-six departed Sioux city about an hour later on the first of the daily flights on the 50 passenger jet aircraft.