INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO FATAL CRASH INVOLVING SD ATTORNEY GENERAL

South Dakota officials say the investigation of a fatal accident involving State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is continuing.

Ravnsborg says he thought he hit a deer on September 12th when he struck and killed 55-year-old Joe Boever on U.S. Highway 14 west of Highmore.

Public Safety Secretary Craig Price released some new information relating to the accident Tuesday afternoon:

Price says the final autopsy report on Boever has not been completed:

Ravnsborg told investigators he returned to the spot the next morning and discovered Boever’s body.

Governor Kristi Noem asks people to be patient with the investigation;

The North Dakota Bureau of Investigation and a Wyoming accident reconstruction expert were brought in to investigate the case.