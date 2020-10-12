ONE OF TWO SAC COUNTY ESCAPEES BACK IN CUSTODY

One of the two men who escaped from the Sac County Jail late last week is back in custody thanks to an alert off-duty Lake View Police Reserve officer.

Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Sly was spotted walking down a Sac City street at about 7:30 a-m. Saturday and was arrested without incident.

He and 25-year-old Shawn Freier broke free Friday by overpowering a female correctional officer and locking her in the main cell block.

(SHAWN FREIER)

Freier is still at large.

He was serving time for domestic violence and Sly was serving time for domestic violence and sex abuse charges.

Anyone with information on the location of Shawn Freier should call the Sac County Sheriff’s Office or 9-1-1.