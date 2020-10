RIVER-CADE’S “BARSTOOL OPEN” EVENT SET FOR HALLOWEEN

THE PANDEMIC CAUSED CANCELLATION OF ALL OF RIVER-CADE’S SPRING AND SUMMER EVENTS THIS YEAR, BUT EVENT COORDINATOR PHYL CLAEYS SAYS ONE OF THE POPULAR EVENTS, THE BARSTOOL OPEN MINI GOLF PUB CRAWL, WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING AT NOON ON HALLOWEEN:

CLAEYS SAYS 18 HOLES OF MINIGOLF ARE PLANNED:

AN AFTERPARTY WITH LIVE MUSIC WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE FIREHOUSE BAR AT 5PM HALLOWEEN EVENING.

COSTUMED TEAMS ARE A TRADITION FOR THE EVENT WHICH WILL OFFER A VARIETY OF PRIZES.

IT’S $50 A PERSON TO TAKE PART AND REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE AT ALL 18 OF THE PARTICIPATING DOWNTOWN AREA BARS.