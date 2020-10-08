JANICEK SAYS VOTERS HAVE HAD “ENOUGH” WHEN IT COMES TO POLITICS AS USUAL

JANICEK SAYS VOTERS HAVE HAD “ENOUGH” WHEN IT COMES TO POLITICS AS...

Chris Janicek is making a second run this year for a U.S. Senate seat in Nebraska.

The Omaha area Democrat is seeking the seat currently held by Republican incumbent Ben Sasse.

Janicek’s campaign theme is “Enough” and says people are tired of the “no compromise” atmosphere that currently exists in Washington D.C.:

OC………and we’ve had enough. :20

This senate race pits Janicek, who is described as a “conservative Democrat” against Republican Sasse, who has often been outspoken against President Trump:

OC……..to Mr. Ben Sasse. :23

Janicek also says Sasse has done nothing to fix the affordable health care act, which he says the senate has tried to repeal without coming up with a replacement plan:

OC………bought it yourself. :25

Janicek says if elected, he will not be working for senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, but will be working for Nebraskans to accomplish things he says his opponent has failed to do in the senate:

OC……….on his desk. :25

He has a two pronged approach to dealing with immigration issues:

OC………pay in already :51

Janicek has a plan regarding those who illegally try to enter the country:

OC……….need us. 1:10

He is criticizing Sasse for not serving on the senate ag committee and says Nebraska’s ranchers have suffered through the pandemic because of corporate price manipulation that has gone unchecked:

OC…….knew about this. 1:13

The Nebraska Democratic Party asked Janicek to step out of the race in June after he was part of a sexual text message exchange with a group of staffers.

Janicek apologized for the messages and refused to drop out of the race.

He won the state’s May primary race against six other candidates with over 46,000 votes.

Janicek previously ran in 2018 where he lost in the Democratic primary to Jane Raybould, who failed to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer.