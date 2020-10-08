AUTUMN BRINGS MORE VEHICLE COLLISIONS WITH DEER

It’s Fall and that means it’s prime season for animal collisions for drivers especially from deer.

A State Farm Insurance study shows most animal-related crashes in the U.S. occur from October to December.

Deer are responsible for 67% of those crashes, the rest from farm animals, raccoons and opossums, and dogs and cats.

Iowa drivers rank 7th in the nation with approximately 40,000 reported industry claims involving an animal in just one year.

Iowa drivers have a 1 in 58 chance of colliding with an animal while driving, with dusk to dawn the high-risk times.

Drivers should brake firmly when there’s an animal in your path, but stay in your lane and don’t swerve.

Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

South Dakota ranks 4th in the survey, and Minnesota 9th.