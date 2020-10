MINNESOTA MAN ARRESTED AFTER 3 COUNTY 110 MPH PURSUIT

A HIGH SPEED PURSUIT THAT STARTED IN SIOUX CITY AND ENDED IN SIOUX COUNTY HAS RESULTED IN A MINNESOTA MAN BEING BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE DRIVER, 35-YEAR-OLD RUSSELL CAMP, REFUSED TO PULL OVER FOR A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER AROUND 1:30AM WEDNESDAY.

CAMP ENTERED PLYMOUTH COUNTY ON K-22 WHERE A PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEPUTY TOOK OVER THE PURSUIT.

THE VEHICLE HEADED NORTH ON K-22 AT SPEEDS UP TO 110 MILES AN HOUR AND HIT STOP STICKS DEPLOYED BY ANOTHER DEPUTY AT THE JUNCTION WITH HIGHWAY 3.

THE VEHICLE CONTINUED ON WITH A DEFLATED FRONT TIRE AND FINALLY DROVE INTO A DITCH NEAR THE K-22 JUNCTION WITH HIGHWAY 10 IN SIOUX COUNTY.

CAMP WAS ARRESTED AND BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF FELONY ELUDING, POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE, SPEEDING, OWI-DRUGGED AND NO DRIVER’S LICENSE OR INSURANCE.

CAMP IS BEING HELD ON $10,000 BOND.