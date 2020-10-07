HY-VEE OFFERS FREE COVID-19 TESTING LOCALLY

Hy-Vee Food Stores have expanded COVID-19 testing to more than 150 of their pharmacy locations including here in Siouxland.

The tests are free and are administered via a Hy-Vee pharmacy drive-thru testing process.

Individuals do not have to have COVID-19 symptoms to be tested, but they must register online to receive a test voucher number, testing site and appointment time.

Each pharmacy location can accommodate up to 12 patients per hour.

Children ages three and up can now also get tested at the Hy-Vee pharmacy testing sites when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Each location is offering testing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings.

Testing hours vary by location, so patients should visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to find available testing hours for their location.

To register for a test voucher number, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Each patient will need to answer the questions and provide requested information in order to receive a test voucher number, testing site location

and appointment time.

The patient will then arrive at the specified test site pharmacy drive-thru with either a printed voucher number or show the voucher number on their phone before given a test kit. The Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will provide the test kit, provide instructions on how to self-administer the test and

supervise the administration of the test. The patient will then drop off their completed kit in a collection bin.

The entire test process takes about five minutes. From there, the Hy-Vee pharmacy collects all tests, which are shipped to a lab via the United Parcel Service (UPS).

Results will then be sent to the patient by email in three to

five business days.

Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive

Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd

Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road South Sioux City Hy-Vee, 2501 Cornhusker Drive,

Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 1300 N. Second St.

Emmetsburg Dollar Fresh, 3402 Main St.

Estherville Hy-Vee, 1221 Central Ave. Le Mars Hy-Vee, 1201 12th Ave. SW Sheldon Hy-Vee, 1989 Park St Sioux Center Hy-Vee, 1951 S. Main Ave. Spencer Hy-Vee, 819 Grand Ave.

Spirit Lake Hy-Vee, 1500 18th St.

Storm Lake Hy-Vee, 1250 N. Lake Ave.

Hy-Vee East, 120 E. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE Vermillion Hy-Vee, 525 W. Cherry St. Yankton Hy-Vee, 2100 N. Broadway Ave.