SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS WRAP UP SPECIAL SESSION

South Dakota legislators approved amending the state budget Monday to reflect one point three billion dollars of federal aid for pandemic related costs.

The lawmakers met in a one day special session that also approved a resolution directing how Governor Kristi Noem should spend the remaining five hundred ninety-seven million dollars.

Four hundred million dollars will go to help small businesses, while one hundred million has been set aside for health care providers.

House Speaker Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls says some of the defeated amendments brought up important issues:

OC…….that area :21

Haugaard says lawmakers appreciated input from the public:

OC….pandemic :11

South Dakota’s 2021 session is scheduled to start on January 12th.

Jerry Oster WNAX