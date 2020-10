METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR OCTOBER 5TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 54 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY MONDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE REMAINS AT 15 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 5972)

TWO MORE DEATHS IN THE COUNTY WERE REPORTED, A MAN AND A WOMAN EACH OVER THE AGE OF 81.

THAT MAKES 71 DEATHS IN WOODBURY COUNTY FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 23 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 OVER THE WEEKEND OUT OF 215 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL POSITIVE 2311 NEGATIVE 10,036 )

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES MONDAY WITH 78 STILL ACTIVE.

(458 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 9 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1274 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (178 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (146 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTED 43 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY SUNDAY AND 94 ON SATURDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS AT 15 PERCENT (TOTAL POSITIVE 5918)

THE 69TH COVID RELATED DEATH IN THE COUNTY WAS REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND, A WOMAN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

UNION COUNTY HAD 14 NEW CASES OVER THE WEEKEND WITH 79 NOW ACTIVE.

THE COUNTY ALSO REPORTED ITS 9TH DEATH FROM COVID-19. (458 POSITIVE)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 40 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1265 TOTAL)

THEY ALSO REPORTED THEIR 22ND COVID RELATED DEATH.

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASE. (175 TOTAL).

IDA COUNTY HAD 6 NEW CASES. (146 POSITIVE CASES)

—————————