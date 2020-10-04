ERNST & GREENFIELD SPAR IN DES MOINES DEBATE

Republican Senator Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield sparred Saturday in a televised debate in Des Moines TV-station W-H-O’s studios.

Each candidate accused the other of being dishonest.

OC……..shocking, just shocking. :36

The debate was taped 24 hours after President Trump entered the hospital and it began with an announcement that both candidates had recently tested negative for Covid.

The first words from Greenfield were: “Thank goodness.”

OC……..with this virus.” :08

Ernst says congress must provide another round of loans to small businesses and economic assistance to the child care industry as well as more money for testing.

OC………relief package.” :07

Greenfield twice criticized Ernst for saying in September that she’s skeptical of Covid tests because she’d heard conversations about health care providers being reimbursed at a higher rate for Covid patient care.

OC………believe in you?” :15

Ernst said she was sorry if her words “may have offended” health care workers.

OC……..being reported accurately. :14

At the end of the debate, Ernst asked Greenfield — who works in real estate — to apologize for moving businesses out of a central Iowa strip mall to make way for an Aldi grocery store.

OC………..a foreign corporation.” :09

Greenfield said the businesses were moved out for an economic development project:

OC…..a new location.” :06

Saturday night’s debate was also broadcast on K-C-A-U in Sioux City.

