ORPHEUM AND TYSON EVENTS CENTER PREPARE TO REOPEN

The Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre have released details of a reopening plan.

All fans will be in POD seating, which increases social distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats.

Floor seating and chairs will set based on social distancing guidelines.

Fixed seating areas will have areas taped off as unavailable seating.

Signs will be posted throughout the venues reminding patrons to socially distance by 6 feet and observe best hygiene practices and one-way traffic will be marked to allow additional space and traffic for social distancing.

All events attendees are encouraged to wear masks and certain events may require masks.

Pre-packaged and limited menu options may be available at concession stands.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venues

There will be bag restrictions for all events with exceptions made for all baby and medically necessary items after proper inspection.