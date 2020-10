ERNST HOPES PEOPLE WILL PRAY FOR THE PRESIDENT & OTHERS WITH COVID-19

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST IS BEING KEPT UP TO DATE ON PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND OTHERS IN THE WHITE HOUSE WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

ERNST SAYS THE BEST THING WE CAN DO IS PRAY FOR THOSE WHO HAVE THE CORONAVIRUS:

OC……….CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR THEM. :18

ERNST SAYS SHE HAS HEARD THE PRESIDENT REPORTEDLY HAS MINOR SYMPTOMS AND IS IN QUARANTINE WITH HIS WIFE:

OC………SUPPORT RIGHT NOW. :17

ERNST IS IN SIOUX CITY TOURING A LOCAL HEALTH CLINIC AND LATER MEETING WITH CITY POLICE OFFICERS.