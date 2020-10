SKATEBOARDER DIES AFTER BEING STRUCK BY VEHICLE ON CITY’S WESTSIDE

A teenage girl has died after being struck by a pickup truck on Sioux City’s westside Thursday evening.

Sioux City Police say the girl was skateboarding when she was struck by the vehicle at the intersection of West 4th and Leonard around 6:30pm.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Her name has not been released and the accident remains under investigation.