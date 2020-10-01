ERNST SAYS JUDGE BARRETT IS A ROLE MODEL FOR WORKING MOTHERS

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says President Trump’s nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court will be a role model for women and their daughters.
Ernst joined six other Republican Senators — all women — at a news conference in Washington, D.C. yesterday (Wednesday) to talk about Barrett.
Ernst’s comments suggested Barrett’s advancement to the Supreme Court justice was imminent.
Barrett, who is currently a federal judge, is the mother of seven children. Ernst has described Ginsburg as a trailblazer for working moms.
Senator Ernst’s daughter, Libby, is a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.