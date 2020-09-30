SOUTH SIOUX HOME HIT BY GUNFIRE, SCHOOLS LOCKED DOWN

South Sioux City Schools were locked down around the noon hour Wednesday afternoon because of shots fired in a neighborhood near a school.

The lockdown began after South Sioux Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of B Street around 11:30 a.m.

A home was struck by bullets but no injuries were reported.

South Sioux Police says another shots fired call was reported in the same area Tuesday night.

The school lockdown was lifted around 1pm.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

