TWO LOCAL LONG TERM CARE CENTERS CONTINUE TO DEAL WITH COVID OUTBREAK

Seven residents and employees of the Embassy Rehab and Care Center in Sergeant Bluff, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

A letter from the facility states that Embassy has been conducting weekly testing of all residents and employees.

Administrators are staying in close communication with local and state health officials and are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reduce the spread and impact of COVID-19.

Family members can interact with their loved ones by using video chat, calling, texting or checking in on social media.

The Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City has eight positive cases with one recovery.