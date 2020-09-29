GRASSLEY DOESN’T TOTALLY TRUST NY TIMES REPORT ON TRUMP TAXES

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he doesn’t entirely trust the New York Times report that’s highly critical of President Trump’s finances.

Among other things, the report says the president only paid 750-dollars in federal income taxes during 2016 and 2017.

Grassley says he’s waiting for more solid data on the allegations, especially this close to Election Day.

The report says Trump paid no income tax at all in 11 of the 18 years the paper reviewed, while the president calls the report “totally fake news.”

Grassley is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, which writes tax law, so while he’s following the story closely, he’s wary about the source.

Grassley questions why the Internal Revenue Service is taking so long to complete its audit of the president, but he adds, no one is above the law — especially when it comes to the I-R-S.

Outside of the E-P-A, Grassley says a letter from the I-R-S is the scariest letter a person can get from the federal government.