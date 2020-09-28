ROUNDS EXPECTS TOUGH CONFIRMATION HEARING FOR BARRETT

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says Amy Coney Barrett is a good choice for the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Republican Senator says Barrett will likely face some tough questions though during her confirmation process:
Rounds says he plans to meet with her and will have his own questions:
Judge Barrett was approved for her circuit court position by the senate in 2017:
South Dakota’s John Thune, the U.S. Senate’s second-ranking Republican, says he likes that Barrett “doesn’t legislate from the bench.”
Republican Governor Kristi Noem says Barrett is “the perfect woman for this vacant seat.”
Jerry Oster WNAX