LE MARS MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL FRAUD CHARGE

A Le Mars, Iowa man has pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of stealing government funds using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme.

In a plea agreement, 54-year-old Dennis Chinn was convicted of theft of government funds.

Chinn admitted that he falsely reported his income, stating it was $150 per week, so he could get an additional $600 weekly payment; and that he fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 relief funds that he was not entitled to.

Chinn obtained over $13,000 in COVID-19 pandemic CARES Act Iowa unemployment funds.

Sentencing before U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.

Chinn remains free on bond pending sentencing and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.