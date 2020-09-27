U.S. CENSUS DEADLINE IS THIS WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is the deadline to respond to the 2020 U-S Census and Iowans who haven’t filled out the form yet are being urged to do so.

State Data Center coordinator Gary Krob says many Iowans still have not responded:

The bureau is actually going door-to-door to the non-responders trying to get the responses.

It’s also still possible to respond either online or on the phone:

Krob says those final census numbers can have a big impact in the state:

You can call 844-330-2020 or go online to 2020Census.gov.