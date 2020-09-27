ERNST LOOKS FORWARD TO HEARINGS WITH NEW SUPREME COURT NOMINEE

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa says Judge Amy Coney Barrett joins a growing, but still far too small, group of women nominated to serve on our nation’s highest court.

Judge Barrett was nominated Saturday by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ernst said on her bus tour last week that confirming Trump’s third U.S. Supreme Court justice is a way to prevent what she calls the “radicalization” of the court:

Ernst serves on the Senate judiciary Committee and says she looks forward to meeting with and vetting Judge Barrett for the nomination.

She says Barrett deserves a fair and honest confirmation process and hopes her colleagues across the aisle will work with Republicans to make that happen.