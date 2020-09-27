BRIAR CLIFF HOLDS 89TH COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

Briar Cliff University held their 89th Commencement Ceremony Sunday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center.

This year’s ceremony was rescheduled because of the pandemic from May until the homecoming weekend.

All of the Briar Cliff graduates and faculty entered to “Pomp and Circumstance” wearing protective masks.

University President Dr. Rachelle Karstens addressed the graduates;

Karstens said she wanted the graduates to focus on one word during their journey forward…Best:

Graduates were limited to a maximum of four guests and the ceremony was streamed online for those who could not attend.