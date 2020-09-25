USD PRESIDENT TALKS ABOUT THE STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY

Responding to the coronavirus pandemic was a big part of the annual “State of the University” speech by USD President Sheila Gestring on Thursday.

She says despite the pandemic, the university is focused on their mission:

Several hundred students were isolated in the early weeks of the school year due to possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Gestring says a survey of those students gave them some surprising results……

USD currently has 26 active student cases of covid with 15 in isolation or quarantine on campus and 108 off campus including at their home.

This week, USD reported a drop of over four and a half percent in their student enrollment.

