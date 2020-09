PAVING ON HIGHWAY 75 CONSTRUCTION PROJECT TO BEGIN SOON

THE END OF SEPTEMBER IS A WEEK AWAY, AND RECONSTRUCTION OF THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF A FIVE MILE STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 75 NEAR HINTON IS CONTINUING.

DAKIN SCHULTZ OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS PAVING OF THE HIGHWAY WILL BEGIN SHORTLY:

SCHULTZ SAYS EVEN IF WE RUN INTO A STRETCH OF RAIN, THE PROJECT SHOULD STILL FINISH ON TIME BEFORE THE ONSET OF WINTER:

SCHULTZ SAYS RESURFACING OF ANOTHER SOUTHBOUND STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 75 WILL BEGIN ABOUT A WEEK INTO OCTOBER:

ONE OF THE SOUTHBOUND LANES OF THE HIGHWAY WILL REMAIN OPEN DURING THAT WORK.

Photos by IDOT camera