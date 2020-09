METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 64 NEW CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY THURSDAY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE HAS INCREASED TO 15.7 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 5189)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED FOUR NEW CASES OUT OF 57 TESTS.

DAKOTA COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS ALSO REPORTED THEIR 44TH DEATH FROM COVID-19 RELATED ILLNESS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE 9021)

IDA COUNTY REPORTED THEIR FIRST COVID-19 RELATED DEATH.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 21 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (1099 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (144 TOTAL).

UNION COUNTY HAD NO NEW CASES. (50 ACTIVE 367 TOTAL POSITIVES)

