MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE TO SWITCH TO HYBRID LEARNING PLAN

Morningside College will be converting all face to face classes to a hybrid format as of Wednesday.

College administration made the decision based on an increase of new positive cases of Covid-19 among students and staff.

New student cases increased from 26 to 46 over the past week and two more staff members also tested positive.

The college has 24 students in isolation on campus and 61 in quarantine.

There are 44 students and staff in isolation off campus and 83 in quarantine off campus.

Under what’s being called “Operating Level Orange” only 50% of the physical student seats may be used at any one time in class.

Seating in the Cafeteria will be further reduced to ensure more physical distancing and masks will be required in all residence hall spaces except for student rooms and restrooms.

All co-curricular activities such as athletics, music and student clubs will continue.