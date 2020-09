SIOUX CITY TEEN KILLED IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH

A SIOUX CITY TEENAGER WAS KILLED AND FOUR OTHER PEOPLE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT AROUND 2PM SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 19-YEAR-OLD JARED CHEW OF SIOUX CITY DIED AFTER BEING EJECTED FROM ONE OF THE VEHICLES IN THE CRASH.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED WHEN A WESTBOUND CAR ON COUNTY ROAD C-60 DRIVEN BY 18-YEAR-OLD MADISON LUSSIER OF SIOUX CITY WENT THROUGH A STOP SIGN AND COLLIDED WITH A NORTHBOUND PICKUP TRUCK AT THE INTERSECTION WITH COUNTY ROAD K-22 DRIVEN BY 23-YEAR-OLD ADRIAN TOPETE-CURIEL OF HAWARDEN, IOWA.

TOPETE-CURIEL WAS PASSING ANOTHER NORTHBOUND VEHICLE WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED AND THE COLLISION SENT THE CAR AND TRUCK ROLLING.

JARED CHEW WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

THE TWO DRIVERS AND TWO 17-YEAR-OLD GIRLS FROM SIOUX CITY, HAILEY KNAPP AND DAYANA MUNOZ, WERE ALSO INJURED IN THE CRASH.

UPDATED 1:16PM 9/21/20