NOEM CALLS FOR SPECIAL SESSION OF SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling a special session of the state legislature for October 5th.

It’s to consider legislation related to the use of federal stimulus relief funds, including the $1.25 billion allocated to South Dakota in Coronavirus Relief Funds.

Barring an extension, South Dakota has until December 30th to spend all C-R-F dollars.

Some of the funds have already been allocated including $200 million for city and county government operations, more than $100 million for the Re-employment Insurance Fund, nearly $100 million for state public safety and public health officials, $75 million for K-12 schools, and more than $20 million for universities and technical colleges.

Governor Noem also has proposed up to $400 million in small business grants and up to $100 million in grants to community-based healthcare providers.