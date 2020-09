Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield leads Republican incumbent Joni Ernst, 45%-42% in their race for one of Iowa’s U.S. Senate seats.

That’s according to the new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which is similar to June’s poll when Greenfield led Ernst 46% to 43%.”

The race is one of the closest U.S. Senate contests in the country and has been marked by an ongoing series of negative ads about each candidate by the opposing sides.