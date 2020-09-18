SOUTHEAST END OF LARSEN PARK ROAD TO CLOSE MONDAY

The southeast end of Larsen Park Road from Floyd Boulevard to the Anderson Dance Pavilion loop will close to traffic Monday until further notice.

The closure is in conjunction with construction for the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

Motorist will be able to access the riverfront by using the Hamilton Boulevard entrance to Larsen Park Road.

Access to the Hilton Garden Inn all the way to the Anderson Dance Pavilion and Larsen Park playgrounds and shelter will be available from the Hamilton Boulevard entrance.