LATHAM PARK TO HOST ART IN THE PARK

LATHAM PARK IN MORNINGSIDE WILL BE THE SITE SATURDAY FOR THE ANNUAL ART IN THE PARK EXHIBIT.

LOCAL ARTISTS WILL HAVE THEIR WORKS ON DISPLAY AND FOR SALE IN BOOTHS IN THE PARK.

THERE WILL BE CONCESSIONS FOR SALE ON SITE AND LIVE ENTERTAINMENT PROVIDED.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 10AM UNTIL 4PM IN THE PARK LOCATED BETWEEN SOUTH LEMON STREET AND ORLEANS AVENUE.