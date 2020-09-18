CHAIR OF HONOR PROGRAM HONORS LOCAL POW/MIA MILITARY MEMBERS

Friday was National POW/MIA Recognition Day, and a Sioux City student organized a local effort to launch a “Chair of Honor” program recognizing our nation’s military Prisoners of War, Missing in Action, and their families.

Jacob McGowan , a junior at Bishop Heelan High School, led the ceremony unveiling the first permanent “Chair of Honor” at the new Siouxland Expo Center:

OC……….the perfect idea. :22

He is referring to General Bud Day, who was a POW during the Vietnam War, enduring five years and seven months of torture and earning the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Congressman Steve King spoke about Day’s strength in surviving torture and hardship during the ceremony:

OC………. courage to do that. :19

Senator Joni Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the U.S. Senate, also attended the event and says it is important to remember the sacrifice of Day and others who paid a steep price in serving their country:

OC…………..really exceptional. ;26

McGowan’s goal is to place “Chairs of Honor” in stadiums and theaters throughout the community through tax deductible donations contributed through the Siouxland Chamber Foundation.

In addition to the permanent chair at the Siouxland Expo Center, a portable “Chair of Honor,” was also unveiled, dedicated to the memory of Bud Day.