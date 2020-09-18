BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY CELEBRATES 90TH ANNIVERSARY

Briar Cliff University celebrated its 90th anniversary on Friday.

The school was founded as a college for women on the bluffs overlooking Sioux City’s westside on September 18th of 1930.

Current president Dr. Rachelle Karstens is in her 4th year on campus, three as its leader, and says while the pandemic has presented new challenges to the university, they have two things going for them to help get through it:

OC……….of each other. :28

Karstens says the other dates back to the school’s Catholic roots:

OC……….pandemic as well. :13

The university was wrapping up a four year strategic plan when the pandemic hit, and Karstens says Briar Cliff is moving ahead for the future:

OC………..administration program. :25

Karstens says Briar Cliff is looking at future expansion and adding new programs in years to come, but will announce them as those ideas are fully developed.