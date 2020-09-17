SIOUX CITY’S 1ST BIKE LANE IS DEDICATED

Sioux City’s first bicycle lanes have been dedicated between South Fairmount and Rustin Streets at Leech Avenue in Morningside.

Bicycle lanes are painted and marked on the street to allow bicyclists to travel safely near the curb.

Bob DeSmidt, of the Siouxland Trails Foundation and Sioux City Active Transportation Advisory Committee has been working to establish bike lanes in the city for the last several years:

OC……..this is a start. :14

DeSmidt says the new bike lane is a couple of blocks long, but is at a location used by many local riders:

OC……………a long time. :13

Graham McGaffin, current chairman of Siouxland Trails, says bike riders and motorists have learned to share the road but there may be a little getting used to the new bike lane:

OC………..work seamlessly. :16

Riverside Boulevard will soon have dedicated bike lanes put into use later this fall after a resurfacing project is completed.