REYNOLDS HOPEFUL JOHNSON COUNTY WILL MEET BIG TEN COVID STANDARDS

The Big Ten football season will open October 24th, without fans in the stands, but host communities will first need to meet certain COVID-19 positivity rates.

Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s confident Iowa City, the University of Iowa and Johnson County will reach whatever standards are set.

Johnson County, where the University of Iowa campus is located, has seen spikes in case numbers in recent weeks, especially among young adults.

Reynolds supported Iowa State University’s initial decision to have about 25-thousand fans at last Saturday’s game in Ames.

The governor says there is a safe and responsible way to have fans in the stadium in Iowa City.

Where fans may legally gather outside the stadium in Iowa City to watch games is not clear today.

Bars, taverns, nightclubs and breweries in Iowa City and other areas of Johnson County have been closed since August 27th, based on an order from the governor.

The Big Ten’s criteria indicates a team will be suspended from competition for a week if five percent of the team or seven-and-a-half percent of the campus community tests positive for Covid.